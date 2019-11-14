SIG SAUER ROMEO1PRO

If you’re like me (God help you) the first thing that crosses your mind upon seeing a reflex sight is durability. You ask yourself, “Is this thing going to stand up to the rigors of recoil and being banged around in my holster?”



The folks at SIG SAUER understand our worries and have brought a new level of reliability and performance to the mini-red dot sight market with the next iteration of the popular ROMEO1 — the ROMEO1PRO.