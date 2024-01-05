Sights, Bites And Grip

No Biting!

Besides the frustrating magazine safety (whose only virtue is how easy it is to remove), the Hi-Power’s worst vice is hammer bite. Like the M1911, it tends to pinch the web of the hand between the hammer and the receiver tang and is fully capable of drawing blood. Hi-Powers have either spur or rowel “Commander” style hammers: Both bite. I used to think the Commander hammers didn’t, but I’ve earned the scab to prove they do since then. As with the safeties, gunsmiths have been creative in how they’ve solved this problem, with some focusing on the frame and others on the hammer. Unlike the M1911, there’s no easily swappable grip safety, so adding a beavertail to the frame to protect the shooting hand means welding or brazing on additional material and shaping it by hand. Very cool, very expensive and likely a task beyond most of our abilities.

Modifying the hammer is significantly less involved. On rowel hammers, the bottom of the ring is cut away, leaving the hole open on the bottom so it will clear the hand, but with enough of the upper surface left to cock easily, a solution also seen on early Detonics CombatMaster .45s. Spur hammers can be shortened and relieved on the underside (as shown on the Girsan pistol in this issue of DIY), which removes the portion of the hammer most likely to contact the top of the hand. For the more enthusiastic among us, one of the Devel Hi-Powers had its hammer cut to the profile of the slide. Svelte, but you’re never thumb cocking it again.