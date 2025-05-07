Cut Burned And Shot?

Guns

I venture to say, without much reservation, at least once in every class I teach I see someone cover themselves — or someone else — with the muzzle of a firearm. As you call them to task on it the often-heard reply is “Oh don’t worry, it’s not loaded.”

I sincerely believe the reason we have such a casual attitude toward guns and gun handling is the fact almost everyone has never been shot before. Trust me, you can tell the people in class who have been shot. Here’s a concept: If everyone signing-up for a class did the initial paper work, and then we lined them up on the porch and shot them in the leg — after the hospital visit — the class would start and I believe there would be a whole different attitude about gun handling. The reason we are careless with firearms is because the majority of people have never been shot.

Applying logic, if some idiot puts you down-range in a course of instruction to have other students shoot around you — or shoot targets you were holding — in the name of getting you “acclimated to incoming fire” he is a fool, and so are you for doing it. I have seen plenty of accidental discharges where projectiles went down-range during just regular handling, loading and firing drills. “Oops, sorry I shot you in the head, it was an accident.” What happened to auditory exclusion? What happened to you never hear the round that hits you? What happened to “I didn’t hear the rifle go off when I shot the trophy elk while under the influence of an adrenalin dump?” At the minimum? If you do this goofy stuff — make sure your instructor has verifiable insurance.