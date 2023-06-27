Size Matters: Carrying Big EDC

EDC Ammo

If you carry a handgun, you should carry enough ammo to do at least one full reload. Do most civilian shootings end in the first few shots? Statistically yes. But do you want to bet your life on that? What if your perpetrator is on an unknown substance? How many shots will it take to make the threat go away? I’m not a lawyer, but my answer would be as many as it takes.

Like your pistol, you want your ammunition to be positively held and where you put it. Don’t leave yourself fishing for a magazine, speed loader, or loose ammo in your pocket. My extra magazine is in the 9 o’clock position. However, my primary ammo carrier for my revolver is at 1:30 because we reload our revolvers with our shooting hand. I also carry additional ammo in Speed Strips held in place with a NeoMag Revolver Ammunition Strip Concealment (RASC) clip in my strongside back pocket. It looks like a pocketknife clip and holds the bullets in the position I need for my reloads.

If you’re still not convinced you can easily conceal carry a full-sized handgun daily, I’m here to say you can; it’s a simple style choice. Remember, there are reasons why companies offer larger versions of their popular micro-pistols. In theory, a compact pistol is great for certain scenarios but not so great in everyday practice.

Regardless of your choice, don’t forget to train with and test your gear and equipment. How you train will ultimately decide how you fight; make sure you’re as ready as you can be.

