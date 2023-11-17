Opening weekend of deer hunting came — and went — with nary a shot fired from my rifle, a Savage American Classic in .308 Winchester, or either of my handguns, a vintage Model 57 S&W in .41 Magnum and my Ruger MKIV in .22 Long Rifle.

For the second year in a row, I had no company on this special weekend. As I had so often experienced in years past, mine was a solo camp, in the High Lonesome, 11 miles from cell phone service and three times that from the nearest semblance of civilization. Still, I gathered plenty of wood for a decent campfire, set up my cook table under a blue tarp, fired up three lanterns and a couple of battery-powered mini-lamps and dined on grouse from a previous hunt and hashbrowns, the latter carefully grated from potatoes I boiled in advance and fried up in a combination of bacon grease and olive oil.

I think it must have been this way for my grandfather and father before me on at least some occasions. And nothing allows me to communicate with them like a warm campfire on a chilly night, when I’m all alone with my thoughts and the ghosts of hunting pals who have moved on to their last camp, somewhere up around that next turn in the trail. My bedroom was a Cabela’s cot, shortened a couple of inches so it would fit inside my truck bed with the canopy and tailgate closed to keep the weather off, and a thick foam pad for insulation. I may not sleep quite like a baby, but it was good sleep and I still managed to be awake before sunrise to cook up a healthy breakfast before heading about 1,000 yards almost all uphill toward the top of a ridge, where I hoped to encounter a mule deer buck with at least a 3-point rack.