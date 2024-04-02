Spotlight New Gear
May/June 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
MR920P
Shadow Systems
Shadow Systems released the compact MR920P and crossover-sized XR920P at the 2024 SHOT Show. The two 9mm pistols feature an integrated compensator with the same quick detach method as Shadow Systems’ CR920P model. The compact steel compensator adds only half-an-inch to the length of the top end of the pistol. MSRP: $1,269 for the MR920P (in photo); $1,293 for the XR920P. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
SAR9 GEN3 9mm
SAR Firearms
SAR Firearms introduces the SAR9 GEN3 9mm Semi-Automatic. The striker-fired pistol was designed to meet and exceed the demands of sports shooters and personal defense customers. It is equipped with mid-height night sights with halo for quick target acquisition under all conditions. Included in the box are one 12-round and one 15-round magazine. The SAR9 GEN3 has a barrel length of 4.5″ and 4.4″, an OAL of 7.6″ and weighs 27.5 oz. MSRP: $631.57. For more info: (833) 727-4867, SARUSA.com
D2 Rancher Sideliner
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear & Son Cutlery introduces the Rancher Sideliner pocketknife. Its 33/8″ blade made of D2 tool steel smoothly deploys with a flip of the finger. Polished bolsters and accompanying genuine India Stag Bone, G10, cocobolo wood, or Titanium handles adorn the knife. MSRP: $95.99 to $125.49. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
Tech Pouch
Condor Outdoor
The stackable Tech Pouch from Condor Outdoor transforms into a sling or fanny pack. Featuring compartments and elastic straps to organize cables, chargers, battery packs and electronics, the bag’s pockets and sleeves will hold documents, credit cards and cash. MSRP: $47.95. For more info: (800) 552-2554, CondorOutdoor.com
RMR HD
Trijicon
Trijicon’s duty-grade optic ready RMR HD is an optic specifically designed for the needs of law enforcement and the armed forces. The RMR HD features a large, clear lens made from tempered glass and has the same footprint as the RMR. The larger lens provides an unobstructed view of the target and aids in finding and tracking the reticle more easily. MSRP: $849. For more info: (248) 960-7700, Trijicon.com
Taculus Waterproof Shoe
Viktos
The Taculus Waterproof Shoe from Viktos is an all-conditions range shoe that can withstand any weather and last for years. Made with 6″ water-resistant polyester/cotton ripstop chassis fitted with an internal waterproof/breathable membrane, it’s designed with nubuck overlays for added durability, a hi-rebound EVA midsole for comfort and an ultra-grippy Range Compound outsole for traction. MSRP: $165. For more info: (800) 597-7179, Viktos.com
Multipurpose Steel Stands
Repurposed Materials Inc.
These 52″x14″x14″ Multipurpose Steel Stands were initially used as sanitizer dispenser stands. The portable, freestanding stations can be “repurposed” as display stands, used for retail signage, or as an alternative to stanchions. The stands are made of powder-coated steel and weigh approximately 28 lbs. Sold at a minimum order of 25, the stands are shipped disassembled. MSRP: $30 ea. For more info: (877) 282-8733, RepurposedMaterials.com
FLEX-PLUS
SPYPOINT
SPYPOINT expands its renowned FLEX series of cellular trail cameras. One of the cameras is the FLEX-PLUS. The FLEX-PLUS delivers 36MP photos and 1080p videos with sound directly to the SPYPOINT app. This design ensures extended operation in the field and enables Instant Mode and on-demand photo and videos. The FLEX-PLUS is equipped with features that enhance the scouting experience, like easy setup, capture modes and connectivity through true Dual SIM technology. MSRP: $189.99. For more info: SPYPOINT.com
Tibet Evo Collection
LOWA
LOWA introduces premium hunt, tactical and outdoor boots and shoes with its Tibet Evo Collection. The collection was created by fusing European style, best-in-class durability and proprietary technologies. The Tibet GTX (pictured) is a workhorse of a boot and a favorite among hardcore backpackers and hunters. MSRP: $415 for the Tibet GTX. For more info: (781) 710-7284, LOWABoots.com
TLR-7 X USB
Streamlight
Streamlight introduced the TLR-7 X USB at the 2024 SHOT Show. This multifuel, rail-mounted light accepts either Streamlight’s new SL-B9 T USB rechargeable protected lithium-ion battery pack or a CR123A lithium battery. The TLR-7 X USB produces 500 lumens of light with a beam distance of 140 meters. Ambidextrous rear paddle switches accommodate individual shooting styles. MSRP: $180. For more info: (800) 220-7007, Streamlight.com
Shadow Hunter
TOPS Knives
The Shadow Hunter, a TOPS Knives classic, is making a comeback. And it’s even better! It has comfortable handles, a bit more blade to work with, and updated finishes. The 4.5″ blade is made of 1095 RC 56-58 with a Tungsten Cerakote finish. Handle Material is Black Canvas and Tan Canvas Micarta. With an OAL of 9.25″, the Shadow Hunter comes with a tan Kydex sheath. MSRP: $250. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
RM1C
Rost Martin
Rost Martin’s RM1C in 9mm challenges the standard for striker-fired compact pistols by giving the most desirable features for the most competitive price. Sporting high-level details usually reserved for custom pistols, the RM1C features a 4″ hammer-forged barrel, aggressive front and rear slide serrations, ambidextrous mag release and a smooth, light 5-lb. trigger pull with a clean break and a short reset. Non-glare top slide serrations combat eye fatigue and allow for quicker sight picture clarity. MSRP: $459. For more info: RostMartin.com
FastFire C Red Dot
Burris Optics
The FastFire C Red Dot has 1x magnification, a 22mmx17mm sight window and 6MOA reticle. It delivers a durable and reliable aiming option for today’s deep concealment, micro-compact defensive pistols. Weighing less than an ounce and built around a strong, reinforced composite polymer housing like that of pistol frames, the FastFire C ensure maximum performance in any defensive situation. MSRP: $276. For more info: (800) 440-0244, BurrisOptics.com
Defender Alpha and Bravo
Versacarry
Versacarry expands its Versatac Holster Line with the Defender Alpha and Bravo outside-the-waistband holsters. The Defender holsters stand out with their innovative multi-point tension adjustment system, offering users a tighter and more customizable fit tailored to the specific firearm in use. The non-collapsible design, with skillful inlaying of polymer throughout the holster, ensures seamless re-holstering. For more info: (636) 578-2490, Versacarry.com