Spring Cleaning

Traditionally, when spring rolls around (it started March 20, just in case you missed it), it’s been my habit to head for the range and burn up a few rounds just to make up for all the time spent inside, escaping the winter weather.

It also provides an excuse to do a couple of things. First, I wind up with a lot of spent brass, which goes immediately into the tumbler for a good hot water scrub. Second, it forces me to clean and lubricate some firearms that may have been sitting idle since last fall. And finally, it is always revealing and humbling when guns I may have felt were zeroed a few months ago need a sight adjustment.

Firearms are lots of things to lots of people. They are tools, investments and personal reminders of experiences in the past; memories that can grow fonder as the months and years pass. We all have a few favorites, and some which may have been around for a while simply because they still come in handy.

Last fall, for example, I pulled a 20-gauge side-by-side double-barrel shotgun from the safe I hadn’t used in some time. It rode along on a couple of deer hunts, and we caught up on life, politics, the weather, and both of us wondered where all the grouse had gone. It is now spiffed up with a fresh wipe from an oily cloth, and the action has gotten a couple of drops of oil in the right spots.