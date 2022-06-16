Stealth Steel!

The Perfect Cut

The ideal blade style depends on what you expect from your knife. If you are planning to carry purely for self-defense, several blade designs are best-suited for combat. These are the Japanese Tanto, Dagger, Hawkbill and Wharncliffe. The Tanto is a straightforward design with an upswept tip (curved or straight grind) which excels at penetration and slicing. The Dagger blade is sleek, symmetrical and preferably ground on both sides. This blade style is superb at penetration. The Hawkbill, best known for its presence on Indonesian Karambit knives, resembles a bird’s beak and is known for grabbing, snatching and slicing. Finally, the Wharncliffe, a relative of the Sheepsfoot, has a straight edge with a downward-sloped tip superb for grabbing and slicing whatever comes its way.

Only one of these blade styles offers versatile utility, however, and it’s the Wharncliffe. This blade design is a favorite of working-class heroes such as electricians and carpenters. If you like a little utility when you’re not dicing it up with bad guys, this is your blade.

Keep in mind these are not the most common blade styles on tactical knives. Those would be the drop point, clip point, trailing point and spear point, all of which — like the Wharncliffe — offer greater utility. To many users it’s worth the tradeoff of having a more useful EDC blade capable of handling a wider variety of daily chores.