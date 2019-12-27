Streamlight TLR-7 A

The ergonomic switches are what really make this light shine, offering interchangeable low and high position tail switches to match the user’s shooting grip and preference. Rather than pushing a button on the side of the device with your trigger finger, these switches are designed to be activated with the thumb of the support hand, allowing your trigger finger to react quicker to the potential threat.



Once pressed, the LED bulb delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 140 meters. The TLR-7 A offers two lighting modes, LED-only and LED strobe, each with a run time of continuous 1.5 hours. Power source is a single CR123A lithium battery, inserted behind the facecap.



As one would expect, the TLR-7 A mounts to a broad range of pistols with under barrel rails, easily snapping into place one-handed and secured when the rail clamp bolt is tightened. At 2.58 inches long, the light should fit flush with or underneath the frame of most compact and full-size handguns.