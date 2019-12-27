Streamlight TLR-7 A
High Praise for High/Low Activation
From home security to target recognition, flashlights and guns go hand-in-hand. But while some prefer handheld flashlights, other prefer the convenience of a weapon-mounted light.
Perfect pistol illumination instruments are bright, lightweight and a delight to mount and carry on your shooter. A leader in high-performance light-mounted devices, Streamlight has been creating products that excel at all three, including the new-and-improved TLR-7 A FLEX weapon light.
Bright Idea
Originally launched in 2018, the TLR-7 was introduced as a “super bright” and “extraordinarily lightweight” rail-mounted tactical light featuring low-profile side switches. Packing 500 lumens into a 2.4-ounce light just 2.15 inches long, it delivered on its selling points, but its small and stiff activation switches left something to be desired.
Fast forward to 2020 product announcements and Streamlight has answered the call with the TLR-7 A, which boasts the same darkness-shredding 500-lumen light in a 2.4-ounce compact package, but with ambidextrous on/off rear switches.
The ergonomic switches are what really make this light shine, offering interchangeable low and high position tail switches to match the user’s shooting grip and preference. Rather than pushing a button on the side of the device with your trigger finger, these switches are designed to be activated with the thumb of the support hand, allowing your trigger finger to react quicker to the potential threat.
Once pressed, the LED bulb delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 140 meters. The TLR-7 A offers two lighting modes, LED-only and LED strobe, each with a run time of continuous 1.5 hours. Power source is a single CR123A lithium battery, inserted behind the facecap.
As one would expect, the TLR-7 A mounts to a broad range of pistols with under barrel rails, easily snapping into place one-handed and secured when the rail clamp bolt is tightened. At 2.58 inches long, the light should fit flush with or underneath the frame of most compact and full-size handguns.
Tested Tough
Constructed of durable 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum, the TLR-7 makes use of an impact-resistant body with a tough black anodized finish able to withstand the wear of extensive live-fire range training, every day carry and duty needs.
In addition, the weapon light is IPX7 waterproof-rated to 1 meter for 30 minutes in case of rain, snow or impromptu swimming, and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
MSRP of the Streamlight TLR-7 A is $225.75.
For more info: www.streamlight.com, Ph. (800) 523-7488
