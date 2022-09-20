Student Handgunner: Natural Point of Aim: It Matters

Find Your NPA

The first thing you need to do is acquire your shooting position. It’s essential to be relaxed with as little lateral muscle movement as possible. From a supported position, you have bone support to rely on. Shooting freehand with a handgun is much harder. You need to use enough muscle to hold the gun, but not so much you’re uncomfortable.

Line your sights on the target as if to shoot. Close your eyes. Open them. Where are your sights? If they are no longer in the center of the target, your natural point of aim is incorrect. If your sights are to the right of your target, your shots will go right. If to the left, the same applies.

Moving your feet will fix this. Turn your trailing (back) foot an inch or so. Moving your foot to the left will move your NPA to the left; moving your foot to the right will move your NPA to the right. You can use either foot though using the trailing foot is more common. The amount required to move may vary but can be as small as moving a toe or heel. Keep in mind, if you are way off target, you may need to move both feet to be comfortable. You don’t want to shoot all twisted up just because the sights are on the target in that position. It isn’t sustainable.