Malfunctions

More Practice

The “Type II” is a failure to eject an empty piece of brass — a “smokestack” or “stovepipe.” Load with dummy ammo. Pull the slide slightly to the rear without ejecting the chambered round. The coach places a dummy round or empty piece of brass into the ejection port. Shooter releases the slide, trapping the obstruction in place.



Get on-target and press. It doesn’t fire. Load. Off the trigger, tap to seat the mag and rack the slide to load. Don’t skip “tap.” During live fire some pistols will create a Type II if the mag isn’t locked in place.



A Type III is the “dreaded double feed” — two things/objects, an empty piece of brass and/or live rounds, trying to occupy the chamber. Unload, then manually lock the slide to the rear. Point the muzzle down so Coach can insert a dummy round into the chamber. Keep the muzzle down, put in a mag full of dummy rounds and pull the slide rearward to release it.



Go on-target, press and nothing. You attempt to load, but racking the slide doesn’t clear the stoppage. Time to unload. You’ll need to pull the mag from the pistol and the slide is trying to feed the top round from the mag so it won’t drop free. A great reason for extended base pads on your mags, by the way. I retain the magazine, it’s normally not the problem, putting it in the pinky finger of the firing hand where it’s ready when it’s time to load. Cycle the slide aggressively three times to clear out the trash. Once the slide feels right — it’s going into battery — index and seat the mag, and rack the slide to chamber a round. If racking three or four times doesn’t clear out the trash the pistol is jammed or broken, requiring time and tools to correct.



Daily dry practice, 10 or 15 minutes a day, is the easy way to bank these repetitions. Plus, the learning curve with dry practice is steeper than during live fire. Don’t try to go fast. Slow down, make every repetition a good one. You’re striving for efficiency, and developing the ability to clear a stoppage immediately under stressful conditions and without delay. But, it takes time. The chances of your fight involving a malfunction are high. Dry practice could well be the deciding factor in your fight.