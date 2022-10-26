The Benevolent Monster

Despite his relative youth, Derek Hanson was both an old soul and a saint. The kid seemed born to service. His capacity to articulate that altruistic spirit got him into medical school. His superhuman work ethic, combined with a simply breathtaking intellect, kept him there.

During medical school, everyone eventually finds their unique study groove. For some, it is black coffee or Monster drinks with YouTube videos humming autonomously in the background. Others might squirrel away in some closet as quiet as a tomb and still use earplugs. Derek’s study haunt was the med school library. He did his best work late at night.

Derek was often the only living creature in the library in the wee hours of the morning. The security guards grew fond of him. He ultimately graduated third in his class. The top two were intolerable supercilious turds. Derek, by contrast, got along swimmingly with everybody.

As a med student, Derek thrived on chaos. He seemed magnetically drawn toward carnage in the emergency department and found a proper home in the trauma bays. He seemed addicted to blood.

You always remember your first. This young man was in his early twenties, heavily muscled, and adorned with gang tats — a typical gladiator. Thugs always seemed to use the cheapest ammo they could steal. This 9mm ball round had entered the right side of the man’s chest. The unremarkable copper-jacketed bullet then tracked across the mediastinum, creased the posterior pericardium, and came to rest underneath the left scapula. Along the way, it had done some of the most diabolical things to the poor guy’s pulmonary vasculature.

The external stigmata were minimal. The entrance wound was a small black hole roughly two centimeters medial to the right nipple. There was very little visible blood and no exit wound. The patient was already tachycardic, hypotensive and tachypneic — his heart was racing, his blood pressure was low, and he was struggling to breathe — on presentation to the ER.