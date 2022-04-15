The Charming .44 Special

Balance

The .44 Special has the perfect balance of bullet weight, velocity and performance in what is the most famous of handloads, the Skeeter load. For you reprobates lacking the load data, it’s a 250 grain Lyman/Ideal 429421 bullet (designed by Elmer, no less) loaded over 7.5 grains of Unique powder (Elmer’s load shared to Skeeter). Velocity runs over 900 fps from most guns, or about as much as a man can stand for a day of shooting at rocks across a canyon.

It’s got plenty of punch to penetrate a standing deer, broadside, at reasonable distances, as well as taking care of any man-sized problems. It’s no .44 Magnum, that’s for sure! But that’s wherein its charm lies. It gets the job done without all the unnecessary recoil, blast and powder necessary to cause such a knuckle bashing ruckus. No sir, the .44 Special gets the job done with the minimal amount of energy needed to accomplish its task. And we like that, much the same way a lazy man knows the easiest way to complete a task.

It’s usually after much contemplation to these conclusions when the .44 Special worms its way into the sixgunners heart, making him realize it is the perfect packing caliber. The guns chambered for it are surely easier to pack than full-sized magnum wheelguns necessary for the bigger calibers. Again, this adds to the charm of the .44 Special. Some ask, “why have a designated gun chambered in .44 Special when I can shoot them out of my .44 Magnum?”

It’s for the same reason you shoot .44 Specials out of your magnum handgun — comfort. Why pack a heavier gun? The Ruger mid-sized frame guns are perfect for the .44 Special, while being noticeably lighter than their big magnum brothers.