Grandma always had her Christmas party the first Saturday after the 25th. Having six children, the long tables in the basement quickly filled with grandkids, great grandkids and more. The meal wasn’t fancy, but it was special, consisting of good, wholesome country cooking. The huge spattering of my aunts, uncles and cousins mixed with the potluck lunch gave everyone a chance to catch up.

As the group grew, heavy throwaway Chinet plates replaced regular plates to make things easier. It was more about being together than eating off fancy antique plates, anyway.

Grandma always made a large turkey and 20+ lbs. of mashed potatoes, while the rest of the family complemented the meal with side dishes and desserts. The whole meal was simple goodness, mixed with the magical atmosphere only a large family produces.

Everyone loved Grandma’s Christmas party and the mood and mingling proved it! It was alive with lots of laughing, tasteful teasing and just plain conversation. At its peak, 60+ relatives gathered for the noon meal. Grandma’s main helper was my Aunt Connie.