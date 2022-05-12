The Date from Hell

En route to the restaurant my buddy announced that they needed to stop by the florist. He had arranged for some fresh flowers to be ready for pickup that evening. His date was duly impressed and told him as much.

They pulled into the parking lot of the florist only to find that the shop had gone out of business between when he had called in the order and when he was there to pick them up. The door was locked and there was a hand-lettered sign in the window explaining as much. If you’re keeping score, that would be strike two.

Utterly frustrated by now, my pal pulled back into traffic and headed toward the restaurant. Just at that moment something catastrophic failed in his late-model car. The vehicle was still drivable, but he told me later that the racket it made was a brain-piercing screeching noise of steel on steel. He likened it to a flock of crack-addled banshees screaming Metallica inside an oil drum. That would be strike three.

He pulled over at a handy lot, shut down the dying car, and turned to the poor girl for a confab. It seemed their burgeoning relationship was simply cursed. Regardless of your take on fate, providence, or destiny, this date was undeniably terminal. By mutual acclimation they agreed to call it a day. He nursed his shrieking automobile back to her house and dropped her off.

Thankfully her dad and the injured dog were nowhere to be found. The cursed couple both had a good laugh, and he returned home to start anew. Life subsequently took them in different directions.

Love is the strangest of human pursuits. It is at once diaphanous and unfathomable yet breathtakingly strong. A lover spurned can go from depthless passion to insensate hatred in an instant, while a mother’s love will willingly pit a petite young lass against a charging grizzly such that you’ll question the ultimate outcome. Love is weird like that.

We’ll never understand it despite the efforts of philosophers, poets, and crooners literally uncounted. However, in this case, love was simply doomed, cursed from the outset due to providential forces beyond our capacity to grasp. Who knows, had it worked out that sordid evening perhaps one of their kids would have grown up to become a serial killer or the next great Democratic presidential contender or some such. Who are we mere mortals to question the machinations of fate itself?

