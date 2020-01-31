The First Engraved
Colt Python
An Exclusive First Look
A legacy dating back to 1955, the Colt Python was known as "the finest production revolver ever made" until it was discontinued in 2005. But after 15 years of anxiously waiting, the .357 Magnum snake gun is finally back! Available in 4.25- and 6-inch barrel models, the stainless steel frame has been strengthened beneath the newly redesigned adjustable rear sight for a more robust shooting experience. A shooting experience everyone, including Bobby Tyler, owner of Tyler Gun Works, wanted a go at.
A Texas family-owned business, Tyler Gun Works is known for their incredible custom firearm finish work, offering gunsmithing, bluing, color casing and engraving services. With a motto like "Where Pretty Meets Performance," their work is never lacking in either department.
So naturally when Colt announced the new Python, Bobby knew he had to have one for a special project — and Colt agreed. Receiving an official letter from the manufacturer documenting its authentication, this is an exclusive look at the first engraved new-production Python, beautifully done by hand by Dale Bass of Tyler Gun Works.
From the barrel to the 6-shot cylinder to the backstrap exposed between walnut target stocks, the Python is tastefully scroll-engraved for a true one-of-a-kind look — even replicating the famous Rampant Colt pony emblem on the frame.
"It was such a pleasure to be involved in this prestigious project. This is a story book scenario for us, and a perfect example of a manufacturer building what the customers desire. As we say, where pretty meets performance!" — Bobby Tyler, Owner
A gun too pretty to be a safe queen, Tyler Gun Works will be donating the engraved Colt Python to the NRA Whittington Center Adventure Camp, where boys and girls aged 13 to 17 learn the fundamentals of firearm safety, marksmanship, wilderness survival and more.
All photos provided by Tyler Gun Works.
Colt
(800) 962-2658
www.colt.com
Tyler Gun Works
(806) 729-7292
www.tylergunworks.com
NRA WC Adventure Camp
(800) 494-4853
www.nrawc.org