The Flashlight

The Basics

There’s no one technique for hand-held lights that will do everything necessary. You also don’t need 19 different options. I teach four techniques.

When drawing the support hand and light are positioned at the side of the jaw. This aligns the eyes, sights and muzzle — quickest technique to get hits on a target — and ensures you don’t sweep the support hand or arm with the muzzle when drawing. The light is positioned on the right side of the pistol when working to the right of cover or clearing a corner to the left. For working to the left of cover, or a right turn corner, the light is located on the left side of the weapon.

The “old” F.B.I. technique, simply holding the light off to the side, is great for scanning while keeping the pistol in a safe, low-ready position. When holstering, the light is brought back to the jaw, again positioning the hand and arm out of harm’s way, and where it’s ready should danger reappear.

Working with a firearm and flashlight complicates things exponentially. There’s additional equipment to consider. It takes a little experimenting to discover what lights serve you best, and to determine how and where you’ll carry them. There are principles for working with lights and specific techniques to employ the lights safely and efficiently.

Like all defensive skills it’s about training, practicing and being prepared.

