The Great Beyond

I’m currently perched atop Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England near the Roman fort of Vindolanda. The weather is uncharacteristically pleasant. That means I can extract my laptop without electrocuting myself in a rain storm. It’s the off season, so there are relatively few people around.

I sit on these craggy rocks and peer north, imagining what the poor shmucks who built this thing must have thought some two millennia ago. The wall itself is 73 miles long and includes sixteen integral forts. The entire edifice is comprised of millions — no billions — of hand-hewn stones meticulously stacked and held together with cement made from cooked limestone. Begun as a result of an edict by the Emperor Hadrian in 122 AD, his eponymous wall remains a truly breathtaking thing even today.

Nearly 2,000 years ago, this was the literal edge of the world. The Romans had pushed out as far as they were physically able and then just declared enough was enough. The wall demarcated the line between Roman Britannia to the south and Caledonia to the north. While Hadrian’s Wall never has been the national boundary between England and Scotland, it is close. It seems nobody ever quite successfully domesticated the Scots.

And that is what is so fascinating about this place. I sit here reverently listening to the wind whistle softly around. In the distance, a veritable sea of windmills stand in mute testament to the UK’s commitment to green energy solutions for a safer, cleaner tomorrow. Nearly two millennia ago, however, this place would have seemed very, very different.