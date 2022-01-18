Last year Heritage Manufacturing Inc. released the Barkeep — a 2″ barreled “snubby” built to look like something a bartender in the old west would carry, conceal or keep handy for keeping rowdy ruffians at bay. Heritage went one step further this year, shortening the already 2” barrel of the Barkeep to a scant 1″, for the ultimate in concealability. Dubbed the “Barkeep Boot,” this shorty packs plenty of fun in a compact shooter.

The Boot single-action .22lr sports a birds-head grip for easier, more comfortable concealed carry, while adding stylish good looks. The grip panels are available in black laminate wood, custom engraved wood and grey pearl to start. Made of alloy steel with black oxide finish, the “Boot” is an attractive package reminiscent of a gamblers “Belly” gun.

Consider fun scenarios you can conjure up. Are you a suave and debonair traveling card shark using your Barkeep Boot to bail you out after being caught with an Ace up your sleeve? Perhaps while feigning an itchy calf, you’ll grab your birds-head gripped back-up and clear the table.