The Joy of Losing Our Minds

Never Lost?

Some of the most frustrating things I’ve lost were never lost in the first place. This incident happened about 30 years ago, when I was just barely 30 years old. I just came back from the range and was cleaning my guns, most being single-action revolvers. You all know you must remove the cylinder base-pin on a single-action to remove the cylinder so you can clean the barrel.

I’d clean one gun, reassemble it, and move on to the next. All was going splendidly until the last gun, a Ruger 4 5/8″ Blackhawk. I pulled the cylinder, cleaned it, and went to put it back together. Where the hell did that base-pin get off to? It wasn’t on the red shop rag where I’d laid the other base-pins.

I looked on the floor, spreading my search pattern inch by inch in a circular pattern. I considered the possibility of the base-pin rolling under my workbench, since it was round. No luck. I looked under the shelving behind me. Negative results. I pulled everything off the shelves, thinking maybe it bounced, or I had absently placed it there. Nothing!

By now, I’m starting to sweat, not figuratively, but literally, from the combination of frustration and anger. Well, over an hour goes by and I pick up the offending gun, figuring I’ll just buy another base-pin from Belt Mountain, who incidentally, was just purchased by Skinner Sights. Looking at the gun, I felt like a bigger idiot than I already am.

The gun had a 4 5/8″ inch barrel. To remove the base-pin would require taking the ejector rod housing off, which I didn’t do. The base-pin was on the gun the whole time. I felt relieved, and then, even madder at myself for being such an idiot, before laughing. For a good hour, that beloved gun drove me crazy.