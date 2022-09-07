Her vehicle was toast. The tire was shredded, rendering the car thoroughly undrivable. She had no idea how far she was from civilization. She didn’t even have a flashlight. She was alone, lost, and stranded in the dark. She felt the fear welling up in her gut.

The young lady had been on the side of the road for perhaps ten minutes when a set of headlights approached. She balanced the risks of being alone in the black of night on the side of the road against being in the same place with a total stranger. Before she could decide what to do, the car pulled over behind her, its headlights bathing her vehicle in brilliant white light. The car rolled to a stop prior to reaching her as though the maneuver was planned.

A man exited the vehicle and walked up to hers. By now, she was out of her car, feeling that she would have a better chance of running into the swamp if it turned out that the stranger had evil intent. She was, by this point, quite terrified.

The man was stocky and terse bordering upon unpleasant. He inquired concerning the nature of her problem. She explained that she had a flat tire. He pondered for a moment and queried her regarding the location of the spare and jack. With great trepidation, she popped her trunk, pushed her personal stuff around, and exposed these items.

Without further discussion, the man retrieved what he needed, jacked up the car by the light of his headlights, and changed the tire. My friend was dumbstruck. Throughout the process, he said not a further word.

Now overcome with curiosity, my friend asked, “Who are you, and how did you find me out here?”