The Ride Makes the Man

I had a half-hour commute while in medical school. I needed a reliable low-mileage Ford Fungus with a decent air conditioner and a radio. What I bought was a 1974 Volkswagen Thing.

For the uninitiated, the Thing was a civilianized version of the WWII-era German Kubelwagen. The Kubelwagen was the kraut counterpart to the Allies’ ubiquitous Willys Jeep. Featuring a reliable air-cooled engine not philosophically dissimilar to that of a chainsaw and truly bug ugly lines, the Kubelwagen was a unique form of martial transport.

I always assumed Kubelwagen meant “Command Vehicle” or something comparably manly. Alas, Kubelwagen actually means “Bucket Car.” Up close, it lives up to its moniker.

My VW Thing was originally orange. The kids and I promptly sanded the vehicle down and gave it a healthy coat of desert tan. I then designed and built a mount to affix the spare tire to the center of the hood in the manner of Erwin Rommel’s staff car. Finally, it was time for a little fender dressing.

The WWII Afrika Korps insignia was a stylized palm tree with a swastika in the trunk. I chose the same thing with Old Glory in place of the accursed Nazi symbol. I sketched a template on the inside of a Cap’n Crunch box, cut it out with an X-Acto knife, and adorned the fenders accordingly with spray paint. The end result was ugly as a rusty High Point pistol but inimitably cool.

The doors were removable, and the windscreen folded down. In this configuration, my old Kubel was the coolest ride on the boulevard. I also rigged up a mount for a dummy MG34 machine gun on the roll bar.

My Thing was the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. She never once failed me through seven years of medical training in all weather and conditions. The Thing ferried me between frustration and tragedy on one end and warmth and sanctuary on the other. With its air-cooled engine and dearth of creature comforts, there just wasn’t much to break.