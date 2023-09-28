The Rocky Road To Success Is Paved With Hard Work

Hard Work

Rocky started training like crazy for the upcoming fight with the help of his crusty old trainer, Mick. He enthralled us with his training routine, which started by getting up early, cracking five raw eggs into a glass and then chugging the whole mess, with some running down his chin for added effect. With breakfast over and donning trademark gray sweats and black Chuck Taylor basketball shoes, Rocky began a painful run through the streets of Philadelphia, ending by running up the 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Tired, cramping, and out of breath, Rocky looked rough.

But the whole theme of the movie is about hard work and perseverance. There’s a three-minute training sequence showing Rocky working out, which, for me, was the whole movie. Viewers saw Rocky getting stronger over time with one of the most kickass movie theme songs ever written — “Gonna’ Fly Now” by Bill Conti. Even to this day, each time I hear this song, the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.

The training sequence involved one-armed push-ups, sit-ups, being punched in the gut repeatedly, running with bricks in his hands through the train yard, and hitting the speed bag. This time, he ended up flying up the Museum steps, taking three and four at a time, then shadowboxing once he reached the top — full of energy. He was ready!

Rocky exemplifies something long forgotten. Hard work pays off! You don’t need fancy equipment; you just need to work hard.

Every great film has a love story, and Rocky is no different. He fell in love with a shy, homely girl who developed into a beautiful woman as she herself gained confidence. Yo, Adrian!