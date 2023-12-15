They Skipped Civics

It’s as if the gun control crowd doesn’t want me to retire, because the Capitol Hill clown show seems to be taking every federal court rejection of extremist gun control as a challenge rather than a lesson in civics and the Constitution.

Last month, U.S. Senator Cory “I am Spartacus” Booker of New Jersey and a handful of his Beltway buddies — the “usual suspects,” of course — introduced a stinker known as the “Federal Firearms Licensing Act.” Otherwise dubbed S. 3212, it reads like the handiwork of someone who either slept through American Government in high school or skipped it altogether. The bill was read twice and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here are the highlights:

“Except as provided in subsection (d), it shall be unlawful for any individual to purchase or receive a firearm unless the individual has a valid Federal firearm license.

“The Attorney General shall establish a Federal system for issuing a Federal firearm license to eligible individuals for firearms transferred to such individual.

“(2) REQUIREMENTS.—The system established under paragraph (1) shall require that—

“(A) an individual shall be eligible to receive such a license if the individual—

“(i) has completed training in firearms safety, including—

“(I) a written test, to demonstrate knowledge of applicable firearms laws; and

“(II) hands-on testing, including firing testing, to demonstrate safe use and sufficient accuracy of a firearm; and

“(ii) as part of the process for applying for such a license—

“(I) has submitted to a background investigation and criminal history check of the individual;

“(II) has submitted proof of identity;

“(III) has submitted the fingerprints of the individual; and

“(IV) has submitted identifying information on the firearm that the person intends to obtain, including the make, model, and serial number, and the identity of the firearm seller or transferor.”

If you liked the above, you’ll love what follows:

“(B) a license issued under the system is available at a designated local office, which shall be located in both urban and rural areas;

“(C) the Attorney General shall issue or deny a license under this section not later than 30 days after the date on which the application for such license is received;

“(D) each license issued under this section shall be valid for the purchase of a single firearm (emphasis added), which shall be purchased not later than 30 days after the date on which the license is issued;

“(E) a license issued under the system shall expire on the date that is 5 years after the date on which the license was issued; and

“(F) the Attorney General shall provide notice of an application for a license under this section to the relevant State and local officials.”