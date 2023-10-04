Three IWB Options from Vedder Holsters
From Vedder Holsters
I think 1911 Government models get a bad rap. Sure, few would argue about their proven ability in fights, at least as far as pistols go, but there are lots of folks who consider carrying one concealed out of the realm of possibility.
Yeah, I know, they’re heavy. The two I’ve been toting around for some time include a Springfield Armory TRP (2.6 lbs., unloaded) and a Springfield Ronin 10mm (2.5 lbs.). On the other hand, they are slim compared to most any double-stack pistol. If you subscribe to the benefits of inside-the-waistband (IWB) carry, the barrel length of the full-size government model is largely irrelevant as it’s hidden beneath whatever clothing you wear from the waist down.
Netting this out, if you’re going to carry one concealed, you’ve got to accommodate the weight and hide the grip. Enter three holster models from Vedder. To be clear, Vedder makes holsters for most any handgun, but I like 1911s, so that’s what I tried!
Before we talk about models, one thing you’ll notice about the Vedder offerings is the degree of customization available. You can order your holsters with or without optics cuts, with clips for 1.5″ or 1.75″ belts and with or without a claw attachment, useful for appendix carry. As for colors, take your pick from about 30 different colors and basic patterns of Kydex and another 24 graphic designs like digital camo, American flags, Hexagon or snakeskin.
LightTuck Kydex IWB
Intended to be the “flexible” and “low-profile” offering from Vedder, the LightTuck offers a thin body mounted with a single, wide belt clip. The one-clip design, combined with adjustable ride-height screw adjustments and cant angle adjustable 30 degrees in both directions, means you can position this holster anywhere in the traditional strong side area — or as an appendix or even cross-draw option.
The holster body is perfectly fitted to the gun, offering “built-in” retention to some degree, but a retention screw, separate from the clip mounting screws, allows you to adjust for a more positive grip on the gun. None of the holsters shown here had any trouble whatsoever with the “turn the rig upside down and shake” test.
SideTuck Kydex IWB
The SideTuck is designed specifically for appendix carry. What makes this one stand out is the design of the optional spare magazine sidecar. Many appendix rigs with sidecars place the holster and mag pouch too close together, cluttering things up in the center area. Not to be crass, but think about challenges using the restroom or even just sitting down. With additional horizontal space, this more separated but still hinged relationship between the gun and spare magazine works much better.
Both the gun side and magazine holder use very thin metal mounting clips. Also important because your belt buckle, even if pushed off center, is in the same area, so the thinner clips make a big bulk reduction difference. It doesn’t sound like much, but a thicker plastic clip, combined with belt thickness and a buckle, makes for a not-nearly-as-concealed setup. The rig also includes a claw mounted to the retention screw that pushes out against the belt from the inside to force the grip of your gun to follow the contour of your body. In my test case, this is one of the details that make hiding a full-size 1911 easy.
ProTuck Kydex IWB
Another new model is the ProTuck Kydex IWB. This one is designed for traditional IWB strong side carry in the four to six o’clock position. Like the other models, the holster body is built with full sweat-shield coverage on the backside and thin, gun-fitting Kydex all around with a separate retention screw.
It’s a dual clip design, so it’s great for handling the weight of all-metal pistols like the 1911. The clips are attached to the central body using leather pads operating like hinges. This allows the holster to contour to your body for better concealment and weight distribution. Again, the thin metal clips, available in 1.5″ or 1.75″ widths, keep things stable yet discreet.
Check them out. The company offers a 30-day money-back-guarantee and a lifetime warranty.
For more info: VedderHolsters.com