Three IWB Options from Vedder Holsters

From Vedder Holsters

I think 1911 Government models get a bad rap. Sure, few would argue about their proven ability in fights, at least as far as pistols go, but there are lots of folks who consider carrying one concealed out of the realm of possibility.

Yeah, I know, they’re heavy. The two I’ve been toting around for some time include a Springfield Armory TRP (2.6 lbs., unloaded) and a Springfield Ronin 10mm (2.5 lbs.). On the other hand, they are slim compared to most any double-stack pistol. If you subscribe to the benefits of inside-the-waistband (IWB) carry, the barrel length of the full-size government model is largely irrelevant as it’s hidden beneath whatever clothing you wear from the waist down.

Netting this out, if you’re going to carry one concealed, you’ve got to accommodate the weight and hide the grip. Enter three holster models from Vedder. To be clear, Vedder makes holsters for most any handgun, but I like 1911s, so that’s what I tried!

Before we talk about models, one thing you’ll notice about the Vedder offerings is the degree of customization available. You can order your holsters with or without optics cuts, with clips for 1.5″ or 1.75″ belts and with or without a claw attachment, useful for appendix carry. As for colors, take your pick from about 30 different colors and basic patterns of Kydex and another 24 graphic designs like digital camo, American flags, Hexagon or snakeskin.