Top 10 Revolver Manufacturers

If seeing is believing, gun store shelves might lead you to believe revolvers are falling out of style. But what if I told you more wheelguns were manufactured between 2014-2018 than any 5-year period in the last three decades? Armed with the Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report (AFMER) published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), we have the data to prove it.

Under U.S. Code, all federally licensed firearm manufacturers are required to submit a report of manufacturing and export activity to the government agency each April. That information is then compiled and released one calendar year later in January, in accordance with the Trade Secrets Act. For example, as of this past April, all 2019 data has been collected but will not be made public until 2021.

Because of this delay, the most recent data available is from 2018. The ATF also provides historical data dating back to 1986 via the annual Firearms Commerce in the U.S. Report, which draws data from multiple reports into one comprehensive document.

While this article will only focus on the production of revolvers, our sister publication, Shooting Industry, will publish a full breakdown of the 2018 AFMER in their upcoming July issue.