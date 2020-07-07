Top Personal Defense and Concealed Carry Gear

Versacarry Rebel Holster
Versacarry is more known for their “one size fits many” strategy. With recent advancements and smart use of rigid interior layers, those products have gotten darned good at mastering challenging objectives like solid retention.
The new Rebel line takes advantage of current design and construction techniques but adds custom molding for your specific firearm. Now, and this is a good thing, the company offers a line of “one size fits one” holsters.
The Rebel is a hybrid design using a leather back panel and Kydex gun shell, but similarities to other hybrids end there. The back panel is layered with a closed-cell padded backing to add comfort, a moisture barrier, and more importantly, rigidity. Most hybrids with a simple leather backing eventually suffer from floppy top syndrome. Over time the leather shield starts to droop and cover the holster mouth. That’s bad mojo as you don’t want anything obstructing a re-holstering maneuver.
The Rebel also features an independent draw tension screw adjustment and forward cant for more discreet inside-the-waistband carry. Unlike other hybrids, this one is pieced together using leather supports and good old-fashioned stitching instead of rivets — a nice touch.
Holsters are a personal thing. If this one doesn’t work for you, Versacarry offers a 30-day return policy.
versacarry.com