Top Personal Defense and Concealed Carry Gear

TOPS 208 Clipper Cigar Cutter

Let’s be clear about this. The TOPS 208 Clipper is not your average cigar cutter. Yes, it’ll certainly trim your stogie with aplomb. It’s also capable of cutting down a Redwood if the need arises. This is a good thing.

I asked designer Leo Espinoza about the inspiration for this unique piece of gear. “I started getting into cigars in the last few years. They’re a great way to unwind after a long day of work, especially at trade shows. And of course, every time I start looking at a cutting tool, I think about how I would make my own. When you look at most cigar cutters out there, they do the job, but they’re usually cheap and it seems like they’re an afterthought. Yet, you can easily find higher end lighters, humidors, ash trays, travel cases and other cigar accessories. It was really inevitable that at some point I would design and start making a cutter for cigars.”

The 208 Clipper is arguably a benign-looking piece of pocket gear. Okay, so it looks slightly more dangerous and scary than those plastic disposable stogie slicers, but it’s not going to cause too much unnecessary “triggering.” The beauty of the design is the rugged construction, and that’s what makes it an elegant and functional defensive accessory. If you have to pull this out to defend self or family or extricate yourself from a jammed-up seatbelt, it’s not going to let you down.

The Clipper features a 1.5″ primary blade area supplemented with an additional 1.1″ section forward of the tanto-style bend. A short “dull” serrated section on top of the blade gives your thumb a slip-free resting place when actually chopping a fat Cuban. The blade opens in similar fashion to an old-fashioned straight razor. The extended lever used for opening also serves as a bottle opener if you’re faced with a different sort of emergency.

The hinge has enough friction to allow safe pocket carry, but you can also use the included leather belt scabbard to keep everything closed up and tidy. The black leather accented with red stitching looks as spiffy as the cutter itself.

