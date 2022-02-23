Your Range Training Partner

Essential Training Tool

I took several hits from a T4E gun while playing force-on-force. It is painful, which is good. Training should be painful. If anyone is wondering, the powder balls hurt less than the paint ones. They are smaller than typical .68 paintballs, so the disparity in surface area causes an increase in pain.

For a smoothbore paintball gun, it has all of the accuracy one needs. I shot it at 15 yards, around the distance where accuracy starts falling off. It will still hit a torso, but shots from less than 10 yards can be done with some precision. The paintballs are much more accurate than the powder projectiles. However, both will sail right through a cardboard target at that distance. When using this gun for force-on-force, use full-face shields, neck protectors, vests and completely padded suits.

Occasionally, a paintball will break inside the magazine or during the loading sequence. There were several instances where I could “tap, rack, target” and keep shooting. In fact, in the middle of some force-on-force play, I managed to come up shooting. I found, for the most part, this gun will shoot itself clean. Umarex provides a roll-up squeegee for paint removal, which every user should stuff in a pocket for those stubborn moments. The magazines wiped clean without any problem.

It was even easier to clean off powder — until it got into hard-to-reach areas. Powder blows clear of the recesses in the magazine however.

What’s the best use for the Umarex .43-caliber GLOCK 17 Gen5 T4E marker? I would use it to learn skills that should be learned under extreme pressure in order to get them right. For example, if you are a shooter switching from strong side to AIWB, get one of these. You can pound targets all day with paintballs without risking your risky areas until you get it right. I found that this gun tripped my shot timer if I made it extra sensitive. Regardless, this is the way to learn things with reduced risk.

The Umarex .43-caliber GLOCK 17 Gen5 T4E marker can even be used to train shooters in sear-reset drills, as the trigger mechanics are close to identical. Imagine teaching a person unfamiliar with a firearm how to shoot: it takes away the report and recoil while maintaining the operation, including sear reset.

Finally, I was trying to reinforce some skills that included exiting my truck while shooting, and shooting through the passenger window. This should be part of your skill set, since your enemies have called attacking passengers in vehicles and rioting “mostly peaceful.” Despite the fact I’m pretty confident with my shooting skills, I’m not shooting from inside my truck. If you know anything about vehicle ops, you don’t have to hit anything inside to render damage. Ask the guy who “borrowed” one of the detective units from the motor pool to use on the range. I learned some great auto- detailing tricks that day. With the T4E GLOCK, I can train without stressing about my truck.

Who would have thought the essential tool in your toolbox was a .43-caliber?