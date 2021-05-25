Trigger Epiphanies

I don’t even think about it anymore. When I began shooting service rifle, I remember agonizing over the trigger pull, learning how to work the sear during a rapid fire and feeling the reset of the trigger. You become spoiled, one with the gun, as cliché as that sounds, and muscle memory takes over.

You should be surprised when the gun goes off. When the target lines up with your sights and you pull the trigger without even thinking about it — that’s when you know the process is automatic. It doesn’t happen every time, but there’s definitely a point when you reach such an extreme level of comfort things just feel “right.”

Things still don’t feel “right” with a pistol. I’m not uncomfortable or scared, but something still seems off. I know I’m a bit jumpy on the trigger and the shots don’t always land where I want them to.