For those having the sense of preferring single-action sixshooters, Tyler Gun Works has something for you … but you better hurry!

As you’re reading these very words, Tyler Gun Works will be releasing their latest run of sixgun fun. It seems Bobby Tyler miraculously got ahold of 30 Ruger New Vaqueros — you know, the mid-framed ones. They all have a gunfighter length 4 5/8-inch barrel.

Under the cover of darkness, TGW has been tweaking, polishing, cutting, stoning and whatever else the crew does, converting a diamond in the rough to a multi-faceted, shiny crown jewel. The company’s lead gunsmith, the always colorful Dusty Hooley, led the charge, getting the guns ready for your anxiously awaiting mitts. So, start doing your weak-hand thumb isometrics routine to get it ready to go for some serious thumb-bustin’ shooting pleasure.