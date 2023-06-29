Tyler Gun Works’
Veritable Ruger Vaquero
A Tuned & Trimmed .357 Magnum/9mm
For those having the sense of preferring single-action sixshooters, Tyler Gun Works has something for you … but you better hurry!
As you’re reading these very words, Tyler Gun Works will be releasing their latest run of sixgun fun. It seems Bobby Tyler miraculously got ahold of 30 Ruger New Vaqueros — you know, the mid-framed ones. They all have a gunfighter length 4 5/8-inch barrel.
Under the cover of darkness, TGW has been tweaking, polishing, cutting, stoning and whatever else the crew does, converting a diamond in the rough to a multi-faceted, shiny crown jewel. The company’s lead gunsmith, the always colorful Dusty Hooley, led the charge, getting the guns ready for your anxiously awaiting mitts. So, start doing your weak-hand thumb isometrics routine to get it ready to go for some serious thumb-bustin’ shooting pleasure.
Spa Days
I’ve had several shooters receive this “spa” treatment from TGW and let me tell you, it makes a huge difference in the feel of the action when cocking your hammer, to pressing the crisply set trigger. The gun is timed so the cylinder locks up tight when it’s supposed to, making the gun’s innards last longer as there’s less stress and wear ‘n tear on the guts.
Super Sights
These latest releases go beyond your typical tuned action/ trigger job application. The fixed sights are enhanced, providing, in my experience, the best sight picture ever on a single action. The traditional narrow blade front sight (i.e. hard to see for older eyes) is removed and replaced with a thicker, serrated dovetailed sight design meaning it’s adjustable for windage.
But wait, the best is yet to come. The blade is removable and different heights are available depending on the load you’re shooting.
Rear Sight Cut
Since the front sight is thicker with the new serrated dovetailed blade, the rear “hog trough” sight channel needed to be widened to accommodate to front sight. Ronnie Wells skillfully accomplished this while also taking a bite out of the rear portion of the cylinder frame, serrating it and then applying a blackening agent to it.
The result is a wonderful sight picture with the serrated front sight blade as the serrations absorb any glare present.
Whittled Middle
The worked over Vaquero has been lightened and stylishly whittled on its recoil shield on the left side and loading gate on the right side. Then, the whole cylinder frame is beautifully color cased, enhancing the lightening cuts and giving the Vaquero looks to be proud of. TGW’s case coloring man, Edgar, outdid himself on this run, as my sample was simply beautiful!
Lights, Camera, Action!
Action work entails polishing all innards needing it and making sure the sear engagement is squared. The trigger pull is set between 2.5-3 pounds. When shooting off a Ransom rest, ragged one-hole groups are possible, if the shooter and ammo are up for the task.
Stag Party
One of the obvious additions to the TGW New Vaquero is the expertly fitted stag stocks. Nothing warms a sixgunner’s spirit more than stag stocks with dark, contrasting bark. They emanate a warmth and tradition popular during the days of the old west, sparking that connection whenever picked up, making you feel like a rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ cowboy! And that’s a good thing!
Ruger medallions stylishly accent the custom stocks, proudly displaying the Ruger Phoenix trademark so there’s no question as to the origin of this sixshooter.
Keith #5
A Belt Mountain oversized Keith #5 base-pin replaces the factory pin to add stability and tighten the cylinder for that custom feel. The stylish hourglass design is both noticeable and functional by folks who know their guns. The shape makes the base-pin head easier to grab for removal in the field. Elmer knew what he wanted and why when he designed it.
It's In The Bag
Back in the old days, Ruger used to provide red velvet bags for the spare cylinder on their dual cylindered guns. Due to costs, and keeping the price down, the velvet bags with the gold drawstring have morphed into bubble wrapped sacks. Bobby Tyler has remedied that by providing a brown velvet bag embroidered with his logo which serves two purposes. The obvious of providing a traditional style bag, but the other, and more important reason is providing work for someone to make the bag. That’s the kind of guy Bobby is.
Get ‘Em While You Can
These guns surely won’t last long. They never do. I don’t mean to sound like a high-pressure salesman, but I know the guns will sell quickly, most limited runs are lucky to last a week. Price is $2,599.99. Call Tyler Gun Works at (806) 729-7292 to reserve yours before it’s too late.