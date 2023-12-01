Unanswered Questions

Something horrible happened in Maine last month, and many people are still talking about it because even at this late date, there remain a fair number of questions about mass killer Robert Card and details which began emerging within days of his despicable act.

At this writing, at least one of the businesses which became crime scenes had a sign posted at the front door which read, “We kindly ask that you refrain from bringing firearms in this building and we would appreciate it if you left them in your vehicle. Please keep our atmosphere family friendly.” The Crime Prevention Research Center revealed this detail.

Family friendliness took a powder when the killer walked through the door. Such signs discouraging the carry of defensive firearms tell me the establishment, a) isn’t interested in my patronage, b) is a place I’ll avoid.

I’m not about to discuss Maine’s “use-of-force” statute. That’s my friend and colleague Massad Ayoob’s department; I’ve known him for decades, and he’s very good at it. Just for the sake of disclosure, here’s what Maine statute says about the use of force:

§108. Physical force in defense of a person

2. A person is justified in using deadly force upon another person:

A. When the person reasonably believes it necessary and reasonably believes such other person is:

(1) About to use unlawful, deadly force against the person or a 3rd person; or

(2) Committing or about to commit a kidnapping, robbery or a violation of section 253, subsection 1, paragraph A, against the person or a 3rd person; or [PL 1989, c. 878, Pt. B, §15 (AMD).]

B. When the person reasonably believes:

(1) That such other person has entered or is attempting to enter a dwelling place or has surreptitiously remained within a dwelling place without a license or privilege to do so; and

(2) That deadly force is necessary to prevent the infliction of bodily injury by such other person upon the person or a 3rd person present in the dwelling place; [PL 2007, c. 173, §24 (AMD).]

C. However, a person is not justified in using deadly force as provided in paragraph A if:

(1) With the intent to cause physical harm to another, the person provokes such other person to use unlawful deadly force against anyone;

(2) The person knows that the person against whom the unlawful deadly force is directed intentionally and unlawfully provoked the use of such force; or

(3) The person knows that the person or a 3rd person can, with complete safety:

(a) Retreat from the encounter, except that the person or the 3rd person is not required to retreat if the person or the 3rd person is in the person’s dwelling place and was not the initial aggressor;

(b) Surrender property to a person asserting a colorable claim of right thereto; or

(c) Comply with a demand that the person abstain from performing an act that the person is not obliged to perform. [PL 2007, c. 173, §24 (AMD).]