Health, Wealth And Diversity

The WGM has it in his own best interest to maintain optimal nutrition for his herd for maximum health and growth. The health of the herd is congruent to profits of this cash crop. Just as any farmer sees to his crops for maximum yield, the WGM does the same for maximum herd health. The healthier the herd, the more profitable the herd. The more profitable the herd, the more that can be done in the name of conservation. This is something the “no-cull” crowd fails to realize.



If hunting were outlawed, the Game Ranches would cease to exist — period! The beautiful animals on them would also cease existence. Game animals would be replaced by cattle. Remember, it takes dollars to keep anything running. Wouldn’t you rather see an abundance of different species thriving on a large game farm than beef cattle?



Hunters, whether meat or trophy, provide the resources to keep all species thriving, pay for game wardens to fight poaching, and to research programs studying illness and disease of animals.

