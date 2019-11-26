All In The Numbers
The WGM is constantly calculating the food and water needs of his growing herds. Every year, roughly 20 percent of the herd is culled to keep the heard thriving, while at the same time providing profit to keep the Game Ranch funded, further ensuring the survival and well being of everyone involved.
Each and every animal has a value to the WGM and it’s this value that keeps the Game Ranch running through the profits provided by hunters, whether meat, or trophy hunters, with trophy hunters providing greater revenues through trophy fees.
Government lands, where hunting is banned, only hold 2-3 percent of the wildlife as well-managed game ranches. But because there’s no funding from hunting licenses, there’s no money to help the animals on Government land. It’s simple economics, and it can be just as cruel as Mother Nature.