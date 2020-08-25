Having met a new handgun owner perplexed to find 9mm cartridges wouldn’t fit in his .380 Walther PPK/s, Handgunner reader Jack Walsh sent a note suggesting a discussion about 9mm cartridges. Sorting out all the various 9mm cartridges could fill a book, but we can try to cover some of the more popular examples.

The most popular “9” by a huge margin is the 9mm Parabellum, also known as the 9mm Luger and 9×19. Parabellum comes from the Latin proverb si vis pacem, para bellum (if you seek peace, prepare for war). It dates to 1902 and was developed for the Luger pistol, hence the 9mm Luger name.

The 9×19 designation indicates bullet diameter and case length in millimeters. It’s been called the perfect semi-auto pistol cartridge and features a rimless case with a deep, strong extraction groove and a strong casehead area. The ratio of cartridge length to diameter enhances feeding reliability.

In the late 19th century, semi-auto pistol designers realized it was difficult to make rimmed revolver cartridges feed reliably. One approach was bottleneck cartridges. Another adopted by Colt on its .25, .32, and .38 ACP cartridges was a “semi rim,” slightly larger than the case diameter. The 9×19 headspaces on the case mouth engaging a ledge at the front of the chamber. Its success proved the system worked.

Colt used the case-mouth system of headspacing on its rimless .380 ACP cartridge (1908). In Europe many refer to it as the 9mm Short and more formally 9x17mm under the European standard system.

These two are the “9s” American shooters are most likely to encounter.