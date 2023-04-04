Why the “Little Things” Matter During Training

Get Loaded

Obviously, if you know the pistol needs to be loaded, that must be addressed. We advocate using a proper speed load at this point. Without getting into exactly how speed loads are taught at Gunsite, we’ll say the speed load should be conducted smoothly as fast as can be done (it is called a speed load, after all) while keeping your head up to be aware of your surroundings.

After loading the pistol or after the presentation, if you believe the pistol was already loaded to begin with, we advocate condition checking the pistol. A condition check consists of verifying there is indeed a round in the chamber of the pistol and the magazine is sufficiently loaded, preferably fully loaded. This is done to ensure we didn’t short-stroke the slide, fail to properly seat the magazine or make any other error that could prevent a round from being loaded into the chamber.

The reason for checking the magazine should be self-explanatory. All too often, a student comes to the line believing their gun to be loaded after a break, failing to condition check their pistol when given the opportunity, only to get a click instead of a bang when the drill begins. This is embarrassing in training or competition and deadly in the “real world.” I think of the “Make Ready” command as an invitation to a gunfight. If someone invited me to a gunfight, I’d check my gun before I showed up.

The final step if you are not satisfied with the condition of the magazine is to perform a tac-load to ensure the gun is fully loaded before re-holstering. We advocate bringing the new magazine to the gun and making the exchange for the depleted magazine in the gun to prevent standing there with a “one-shot gun” any longer than necessary.