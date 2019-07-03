I can see clearly now!

Missed the target — again! It might be time to have an eye exam. I know you’re really enthused, but knowing a little about optometry and eyewear can make that process less painful — and more successful.



Not all eye exams are equal. An optometrist in a small private practice is more likely to spend time with you and thoroughly assess your needs. An OD who is a hunter or shooter would be preferred, but not necessary. If you’re “mature” and need a multifocal option, call ahead and ask if you can bring your firearm to the office. Have the firearm discretely cased, unloaded (no ammo on you) so you don’t startle patients or staff members. Lock the slide open on autos. Or you can use a “safe” gun like a “Blue Gun” or “Rings” training gun.



During the exam, demonstrate your stance for the doctor (“aiming” at a safe spot) and have Doc measure from the back of the front sight to your eye. Let the Doc know what type of shooting you’re doing, whether you’re right or left handed and if you shoot with one or both eyes open.



Your Doc should “trial frame” the proposed prescription (RX) for you to try. This step is very critical to making sure the focus point is where “you” want it. Hopefully, your Doc has a space where you can try this out. Finally, mentally and financially prepare for more than one pair of eyewear. Ideally, buy your eyewear where you have your exam. This enables the optometrist and the optician to work together as a team to solve your eyewear needs. Ask about multiple pair discounts and warranties.