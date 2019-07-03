The Speedloader Comes of Age:

Second Six

In November of 1973, William T. Griffis was granted a patent on his unique design for a loader with a skeletonized plastic body and a ring around the outside sliding up and down the length of the loader. The ring engaged the cartridge rims, and when it was shoved forward toward the cylinder, it forced the cartridges out of the loader and into the gun. The advantage of the system is it didn't rely on gravity to load the cartridges, so its operation was independent of the orientation of the gun. The gun could be positively charged even if it was angled upward or laying on its side, making it popular with police, who understood they might have to load from awkward positions, or with one hand. Griffis sold the design as the "Second Six" and restricted its sale to police. It had the distinction of being issued by the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and other influential agencies.



The Second Six was fast and very positive, and a skilled user could match the Dade for speed. It was exceptionally trim and easily cleared most grip panels.

Unfortunately, it did a poor job of retaining cartridges if dropped, and it wasn't marketed well enough to gain popularity outside of California. A small annoyance was the charging ring would sometimes pop off the loader when used, and the user would have to find the piece and reassemble the loader, later.

