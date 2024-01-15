60 Years Strong!

The venerable Buck 110 celebrates its 60th anniversary of non-stop production, a run that continues to defy the odds in a competitive world where the major cutlery companies are waging cutthroat competition on a hi-tech battlefield. While designers and engineers spar in this modern War of the Edges, the Buck 110 sits on the riverbank watching the river flow. Buck is casually producing a million units a year while other manufacturers are producing 110 look-alikes in their current lines. It is the most successful outdoor folding knife of all time — and most copied.

In 1964, Buck Knives, in its second year of incorporation, unleashed their new 110 Folding Hunter, an innovative outdoors knife whose parameters were to have a blade that could serve for skinning game and general utility and equip it with a lock to bolster reliability. The “lock-back” blade mechanism had been around in various forms since the early 1850s, gaining attention on folding knives produced in the legendary cutlery centers of Sheffield, England and Solingen, Germany. Streamlined by Buck, it proved to be a huge factor in the Buck 110’s success because, up until that time, folding knives were not trusted for heavy-duty field chores.

Once hunters tried it and found it to their liking, the Buck 110 was off to the races, and here it is, 60 years later, still racing. Buck made smaller versions of the 110 Folding Hunter, such as the 112 Ranger, which was promptly copied by other manufacturers and still is today. Over the years, Buck has produced variations of the 110 as well, including a push-button automatic and a plethora of lightweight versions. There are also upscale Stag-handled send-ups as well. The world is Buck Knives’ oyster.

Imitation being the most sincere form of flattery, we decided to honor the Buck 110 by showing you the impact it’s made on the rest of the cutlery world. It is the most imitated, knocked-off folding knife in the history of mankind, both domestically and abroad, still showing up in manufacturer’s catalogs year after year. Join us in celebrating 60 years of Buck 110 bliss. The Buck Collectors Club has a great resource for the Buck 110 found at HistoryOfThe110.com.