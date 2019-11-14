Area 51 Invasion?

Taking On The Challenge

Roy knows I’m a hunter, and like him, a retired copper, and handloader. I guess he figured I was the man for the “huntin’ down those aliens” job. First things first though, so I start investigating Area 51. I learn it’s in Nevada, in a dry lakebed.



Nellis AFB and Range complex is made up of grids numbered from 1–125 and grid #51 — “Area 51” get it? — is the place “believed” to be where the government is housing a UFO, along with a small colony of aliens. Some locals believe they’ve seen these aliens shopping at the local Super-Shopper Store buying anti-freeze and nickel-cadmium batteries by the shopping cart.



Said to be good folklore, Roy and I know differently. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have assigned it to me, right? It’s all the proof I need! Plus, all these other folks were headed there to learn the truth, maybe even free these aliens from captivity.



What if the aliens’ fellow space people (we can’t call them spacemen anymore ’cause we’re politically correct now) knew of this ruckus, figuring it was the perfect time to launch a rescue mission?



This really got me to thinking. The whole Area 51 people invasion just might be a ruse for a real alien invasion to free their captured kin. The more I thought about it — the more I thought The Boss should come with me.