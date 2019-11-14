Area 51 Invasion?
Guns To Defend Us? Tank Punts
In deep thought, the knock on the door is startling. Not expecting any test guns, I’m perplexed to see the UPS driver through the window. In hand, an overnighted envelope, the kind important messages come in. It’s from Editor Roy — it must be urgent! He never answers my phone calls or emails, so it’s gotta’ be important!
Roy’s Secret Assignment
“Tank, some readers are worried the nut jobs threatening to invade Area 51 are going to start some sort of ruckus everywhere,” it says. “Now they’re worrying just maybe ‘real’ aliens might invade us just to stop this nonsense. They wanna’ know what’s the best gun to defend against an alien invasion. I know ... I know ... I don’t make this up, I just make the assignments, so no questions. Now get on it and quit tellin’ me you’re seein’ stuff glow in the dark around your house. It’s probably that hot sauce you always try to get me to eat when you visit. Speaking of visits, the answer is no. Your Boss.”
It was true, though. I was seeing stuff glow around my house. Seems it started after I melted those little lead canisters, the ones they ship nuclear medicine in. I used them for my last cast bullet project. I thought maybe fireflies invaded my house or something, but dang, they make good bullets. Now I can see my fingertips at night — but will confess the dog stares at me now. I wonder what she can see?
Taking On The Challenge
Roy knows I’m a hunter, and like him, a retired copper, and handloader. I guess he figured I was the man for the “huntin’ down those aliens” job. First things first though, so I start investigating Area 51. I learn it’s in Nevada, in a dry lakebed.
Nellis AFB and Range complex is made up of grids numbered from 1–125 and grid #51 — “Area 51” get it? — is the place “believed” to be where the government is housing a UFO, along with a small colony of aliens. Some locals believe they’ve seen these aliens shopping at the local Super-Shopper Store buying anti-freeze and nickel-cadmium batteries by the shopping cart.
Said to be good folklore, Roy and I know differently. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have assigned it to me, right? It’s all the proof I need! Plus, all these other folks were headed there to learn the truth, maybe even free these aliens from captivity.
What if the aliens’ fellow space people (we can’t call them spacemen anymore ’cause we’re politically correct now) knew of this ruckus, figuring it was the perfect time to launch a rescue mission?
This really got me to thinking. The whole Area 51 people invasion just might be a ruse for a real alien invasion to free their captured kin. The more I thought about it — the more I thought The Boss should come with me.
Punt Away
I’m thinking of the kind of firepower I’d need for such a complicated mission. Since I don’t know what powder to use for a ray gun (Galaxy Thrust FFFg?) and don’t have one anyway, this wasn’t an option. So I got to thinkin’ — serious-like.
I wished I knew how to create a force field, one that would protect us all from extraterrestrial beings. Then it came to me — transportation! Aliens use flying saucers as their mode of transportation. These aircraft are shaped just like — clay pigeons! I figured a Punt Gun, like the market hunters used to use on the Eastern shore, would do the trick.
Standing 10 feet tall and able to shoot a pound of black powder — and a pound-and-a-half of lead shot — I’d be able to down any saucer acting like an innocent clay bird. Ha, got cha’.
I knew aliens also liked to abduct humans for examination, comparison and hideous experiments. They’d levitate the human with an anti-gravity force field, and up they’d float. I better be prepared.
Baited Field
I knew aliens preferred humans with well-developed brains. This would put The Boss at risk, but I could use him as a decoy in a field full of alien crop circles, as I laid in wait. Whenever I saw a UFO hovering over my bait, er, I mean, The Boss, I’d give the ship a blast full of 1.5 lbs. of 00 buckshot right in its transducifier.
Surely this would knock it down, or at least cause feeding problems to its condosensual putrifier, causing a stall, and falling to earth.
Then I Thought
What if the alien invasion has already been years in the making? Using cybernetic androids, human beings are mutating into cyberpunks, the fusion of man and machine complete. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?
The aliens have started their infiltration. Just go to any large gathering. Instead of talking, these cyberpunks are holding their very brains in their hands — all in the guise of a smartphone. They’re already among us, I’m bettin’.
You better get prepared. Punt guns ain’t easy to make. His Editorship was right — again.
