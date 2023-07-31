Brothers In Steel

There is a special bond between our U.S. Military Veterans that spans generations of dedicated service to our country through wars, conflicts and times of peace. We’d like to introduce you to one veteran and his band of brothers who gave of themselves and keep on giving.

Custom knifemaker Greg Coker served as an AH-6 Littlebird attack helicopter instructor pilot in B Company 1-160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment for 15 years. He conducted 11 combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq from 2001-2007. “I was shot down in Iraq on March 19, 2004, while supporting a team of Delta Force operators south of Fallujah, then conducted a six-hour gunfight at the location,” Coker tells Handgunner. “I was also a part-time member of the Army Marksmanship Unit 3 Gun team and won the silver medal at the All-Army shooting competition in 2005 at Fort Benning. I have been a competitive shooter for many years while in the Army and after I retired in May 2008.” Greg has written a book about his trials and tribulations during wartime entitled Death Waits in the Dark.

Fast forward to 2021. “I had to have my knee replaced in September 2021, and following surgery, an infection took over, and I was down for six months,” notes Greg. “I built a small shop at my house and started making knives in March of 2022; it is therapy for me and my brothers. I had an accident in June 2022, tearing my distal bicep tendon, setting me back another six months.” It is not unusual for many custom knifemakers to pick up the avocation after they retire — in fact, it’s common — but thanks to a little help from his friends, Coker learned the ropes at light speed.

“As a new knifemaker, I sought after the best in the industry to help me with this mission. I could not screw it up!” Coker exclaims. “I turned to established custom knifemakers Steve Schwarzer, John Horrigan, Chris Williams, and Bill Harsey for their help.” Greg, who named his shop The Crusader Forge, obviously took to knifemaking with extreme gusto and the exquisite knives you see here are examples of his talents.