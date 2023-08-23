Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Cajun Gun Works CZ Action Components

Written By Jeremy Clough
2023
5

Cajun Gun Works, founded by David Milam, offers an extensive line of action parts for the popular CZ pistols, primarily hammer-fired models. Parts such as the EDM-machined billet hammer, billet disconnector and springs have been redesigned to smooth and lighten the factory trigger pull on the DA CZ’s as well as many clones such as those by Canik, IWI and Tanfoglio. Components are available individually or as kits, such as spring packages or short-reset kits. Some are specifically designed to work with Cajun components rather than factory ones, and these are marked on the website. If you have any questions, they’ll be happy to help you assemble the combination of parts you need. Look for a detailed install article in the near future. CajunGunworks.com

