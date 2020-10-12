Everyday Mediator

At home, the Mediator serves as a means of cutting everything from loose threads to dying plant leaves, wine bottle foil to charcuterie. Always in my pocket, the knife is always within reach, unlike the pair of scissors tucked away in the kitchen junk drawer. However, everyday carry also extends outside the walls of my home.

An avid outdoorsman, the Mediator has accompanied me on countless hikes and multiple camping trips in the Rocky Mountains. Capable of removing pesky splinters from hands and rocks from tires, flipping campfire steaks to stirring stovetop baked beans and cutting tangled fishing line to filleting a day’s catch, tasks in which the Mediator can be utilized are endless. I’ve even used the Mediator to extract stuck casings from firearms while at the range.

And while I’ve never had to use the knife in self-defense, I never take the dog out at night or travel anywhere (where legal) without it — just in case. Measuring 4.45” long and 0.52” thick, the handle is large enough to gather a full grasp while jimping on the top spine above the thumb stud adds a firm position for thumb leverage should I need to wield it.