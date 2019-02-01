Exclusive: Nate Squared (N82) Tactical Revenant Holster

The Revenant

New for this year is the Revenant holster. The Revenant is available in two retention options, the Twist Release positive retention system and the Straight Draw standard retention system.



The Twist Release system is just that, a simple twist of the gun is the only thing needed to release it from the non-mechanical, polycarbonate holster. There’s no need to worry about mechanical failure from this simple design.



The Straight Draw system is made with 0.093 Kydex and is a great option for those who don’t want, or need, a positive retention holster. The friction fit holster securely holds a shooter in place as a simple draw releases it from its confines.



With either retention level you choose, you will be amazed at how comfortable carrying inside the waistband can be.


