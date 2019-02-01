Enter to win Smith & Wesson's Model 19 Classic Prize Package!

Federal Adds Premium Hydra-Shok Deep Loads

In 40 S&W, 45 Auto
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By Federal Premium
0

"What's your carry load?"

"Federal Hydra-Shoks"

It's been one of my answers to the carry load question for a long time. I've carried .38 Special +P Hydra-Shoks in a J-frame revolver, 9mm Hydra-Shoks in all kinds of slim nines but also in a Glock 19, .45's in a S&W M&P Shield Compact .45, and .40's in a Springfield Armory XDM. And more!

As a testament to the efficacy of this round, Federal Premium just released its next iteration: Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep. Here's the official release...

Federal unveils ...

... two new Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep loads that better meet modern handgun performance measurements. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.

In 2018, Federal reinvented the proven Hydra-Shok bullet design with Hydra-Shok Deep in 9mm Luger. Now, it has expanded the line with new loads in 40 S&W and 45 Auto. The bullets feature a more robust center post and a core design that penetrates to critical depths through common self-defense barriers, without over-penetrating.

Features & Benefits

Now available in 40 S&W and 45 Auto

Penetrates 15 inches in bare ballistics gel and through heavy clothing — the optimal depth according to FBI standards

Improved penetration to optimal depths

Significant improvement in FBI protocol score

Iconic center post design has been improved for better, more consistent expansion through standard barriers

Consistent, specially formulated propellant

Extremely reliable Federal primer

Part No. / Description / MSRP

P9HSD1 / 9mm Luger 135-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $27.95
P40HSD1 / 40 S&W 165-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $31.95 NEW
P45HSD1 / 45 Auto 210-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $33.95 NEW

For more information on Federal ammunition, visit https://www.federalpremium.com.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Federal Adds...
In 2018, Federal reinvented the proven Hydra-Shok bullet design with Hydra-Shok Deep in 9mm Luger. Now, it has expanded the line with new...
Read Full Article
Is The Gun...
When the FBI released its report on the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, among the first to react was Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, who quickly...
Read Full Article
Sprucing Up An...
The 1911 is the most recognized and highly respected pistol to most mere mortals. Successfully serving our military for 75 years, it became the unparalleled...
Read Full Article