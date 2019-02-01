Federal Adds Premium Hydra-Shok Deep Loads
In 40 S&W, 45 Auto
"What's your carry load?"
"Federal Hydra-Shoks"
It's been one of my answers to the carry load question for a long time. I've carried .38 Special +P Hydra-Shoks in a J-frame revolver, 9mm Hydra-Shoks in all kinds of slim nines but also in a Glock 19, .45's in a S&W M&P Shield Compact .45, and .40's in a Springfield Armory XDM. And more!
As a testament to the efficacy of this round, Federal Premium just released its next iteration: Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep. Here's the official release...
Federal unveils ...
... two new Federal Premium Hydra-Shok Deep loads that better meet modern handgun performance measurements. Shipments have been delivered to dealers.
In 2018, Federal reinvented the proven Hydra-Shok bullet design with Hydra-Shok Deep in 9mm Luger. Now, it has expanded the line with new loads in 40 S&W and 45 Auto. The bullets feature a more robust center post and a core design that penetrates to critical depths through common self-defense barriers, without over-penetrating.
Features & Benefits
Now available in 40 S&W and 45 Auto
Penetrates 15 inches in bare ballistics gel and through heavy clothing — the optimal depth according to FBI standards
Improved penetration to optimal depths
Significant improvement in FBI protocol score
Iconic center post design has been improved for better, more consistent expansion through standard barriers
Consistent, specially formulated propellant
Extremely reliable Federal primer
Part No. / Description / MSRP
P9HSD1 / 9mm Luger 135-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $27.95
P40HSD1 / 40 S&W 165-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $31.95 NEW
P45HSD1 / 45 Auto 210-grain Hydra-Shok Deep HP / $33.95 NEW
For more information on Federal ammunition, visit https://www.federalpremium.com.