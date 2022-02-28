Fine Tune Your Handgun Grip with High Tech: Part Deux

The Stereotype

Thumbs have wars. Though the pinkie has long been used in adolescent secret-keeping rituals, it’s largely considered weaker than the other fingers. In fact, drinking tea, or doing anything else with the pinkie finger extended, is viewed as a sign of royalty, but also of weakness and extreme femininity. You also never hear of anyone squashing a bug with their “mere pinkie.”

But the pinkie finger can be used to better manage recoil. Yes, you read that right. The thinnest, weakest finger can make all the difference. Continuing my explorations in grip and recoil management, I set about refining the technique.