Lyman Cyclone Rotary Tumbler

Once you tumble wet, you never go back. As a decades-long dry tumbling kind of guy, I saw no need to try the wet method — until I did. Not only does cleaning cases with water, detergent and steel pins get your brass shiny, it also (literally) washes away all the nasty range filth. With dry tumbling, all the dirt has nowhere to go. It’s like mopping with dirty water.

The Cyclone Rotary Tumbler holds about 1,000 pistol or smaller rifle cases inside its rubber-lined (that means quiet) drum and runs with a simple dial timer for up to three hours per cycle. When finished, pour cases, water and included stainless pins into the included dual sifting trays to rinse. Your sparkly brass will be the envy of your range. LymanProducts.com, $259.95