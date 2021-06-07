Ransom Steady Rest

I’ve been looking for the perfect pistol rest since Jimmy Carter grew peanuts in the White House Rose Garden. I’ve tried bunches of them: plastic adjustable ones, those tripod setups for rifle forends and everything in between. Most configurations have yielded so-so results, even when weighed down with 25-lb. bags of lead shot. I carry those in my little red shooting wagon for just this purpose. As a side note, lugging a couple bags of lead shot gets tough on the back and sandbags insist on leaking all over the place.

I thought about acquiring a classic Ransom Master Series Rest. Those are the mechanical devices we all know and love, built for mechanical accuracy testing. Bolt your handgun into place using custom grip inserts and allow the machine to do its work managing recoil and returning the handgun to its precise starting orientation. A great solution, but I wanted something a bit more flexible, usable for not only dedicated bench accuracy testing, but sight and optics zeroing, long-range plinking and the like.

Enter the Ransom International Multi-Caliber Steady Rest.

This self-contained unit, made entirely of aircraft aluminum, has solid rubber feet, so it doesn’t move on the bench. It’s so stable it doesn’t require supplemental weight like those bags of lead shot. Hallelujah!

A rectangular padded base provides a resting spot for the butt of the handgun. The butt pad mounts to the aluminum base via screws, so it’s easy to replace should yours get torn up over time. If you wanted to make your own custom-height version, it would be an easy DIY project.

An adjustable “tower” up front gives a “V” notch for the muzzle or dust cover of your handgun. The company offers a leather “sock” that slips over the notch, so you’ve got a nice padded surface to protect your gun and soften some of the recoil bounce. The leather pad provides the right balance of “squish” and stability for consistently aimed shots.

Range report? I love this rest. With others I’ve tried, getting an absolutely precise sight alignment shot to shot is near impossible. This one makes duplication of exact sight alignment easy. During my first trial, I obtained sub-1″ 5-shot groups from 25 yards using a new Walther PDP pistol.

You can order the Steady Rest in Clear (bare, polished aluminum) or with a black powder-coated finish. The unit is designed to fit into a .50 caliber ammo can for safe and easy transport. It also includes a threaded hole in the base for attachment to a tripod.

For more info: RansomRest.com