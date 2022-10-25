Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Gunnysack: Axeon MDPR1
Red Dot Sight

Written By Tom McHale
2022
1

Need an affordable pistol optic? Check out the Axeon MDPR1. Distributed by Umarex USA, you’ll find this one available for a little over a hundred bucks with an MSRP of $129.99.

The unit mounts using the standard Trijicon RMR footprint, so compatibility won’t be a problem. Once you get it zeroed, it’ll stay that way as the battery compartment is accessible on the side — no need to remove the sight to swap batteries. With 11 different power settings, you’ll see a 3-MOA red dot in varying low and bright light conditions. The company claims a 30,000-hour battery life if kept on the lower settings.

This is a great option to equip plinkers, competition, and range guns without breaking the bank. I’m searching for a suitable .22LR pistol to host it, although this sight is built for centerfire use too. AxeonOptics.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Nov/Dec 2022 Issue Now!

2022
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Way Of The...
The bad guy who attacks is the one who acts. The good guy who is the intended victim is the one who has to react. Action beats reaction. It’s pretty...
Read Full Article
Gunnysack: Axeon...
Need an affordable pistol optic? Check out the Axeon MDPR1. Distributed by Umarex USA, you’ll find this one available for a little over a hundred bucks...
Read Full Article
Enter to Win...
Enter to win American Handgunner's January/February 2023 Giveaway, featuring prizes from Shadow Systems, Kershaw and Streamlight.
Read Full Article