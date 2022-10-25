Need an affordable pistol optic? Check out the Axeon MDPR1. Distributed by Umarex USA, you’ll find this one available for a little over a hundred bucks with an MSRP of $129.99.

The unit mounts using the standard Trijicon RMR footprint, so compatibility won’t be a problem. Once you get it zeroed, it’ll stay that way as the battery compartment is accessible on the side — no need to remove the sight to swap batteries. With 11 different power settings, you’ll see a 3-MOA red dot in varying low and bright light conditions. The company claims a 30,000-hour battery life if kept on the lower settings.

This is a great option to equip plinkers, competition, and range guns without breaking the bank. I’m searching for a suitable .22LR pistol to host it, although this sight is built for centerfire use too. AxeonOptics.com

