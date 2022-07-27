Online Exclusive: NORTHERN PRECISION ADDS MORE CALIBERS

Gunnysack: Kraken Gamma Case

Written By Tom McHale
2022
5

You can fly with guns, and it’s not as scary as you might assume. First, do not try to take them on the plane; else, you’ll learn about prison shower safety.

To check a handgun in baggage, you’ll need a strong protective case. The Kraken Case Company has you covered. The secret to these is Kraken Foam. The dense, closed-cell foam does not need to be cut. In fact, it’s slice resistant. Press your firearm or gear into place and the foam shapes itself to order. Better yet, it returns to a like-new state when you remove the gun. It’s strangely addictive to play with.

The case is also waterproof out of the box, using a self-activating rubber seal. A steel-reinforced center locking hole allows the use of a proper lock to protect your gear. Two other corner holes provide extra security if you like.

I’ll pack this in a larger suitcase, cable locking the whole shebang to the suitcase frame. KrakenCases.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Sept/Oct 2022 Issue Now!

2022
5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Springfield Armory XD OSP Slide Kit and Slide Assembly Conversion Systems
Springfield XD...
Springfield Armory's new XD OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) Slide Kit and Assembly options allow users to update their handgun for the use of modern red dot...
Read Full Article
The Jedi Master...
Sometimes it seems that half of my occupation as a physician is treating self-inflicted wounds. Were it not for drinking, smoking, and sloth I might have to...
Read Full Article
Gunnysack:...
You can fly with guns, and it’s not as scary as you might assume. First, do not try to take them on the plane; else, you’ll learn about prison shower...
Read Full Article