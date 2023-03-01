"The .45 Caliber M1911 Automatic Pistol" by Tom Laemlein

You know Tom Laemlein. Among other things, he produces stunning pictorial weapons history articles. You’ve seen him here in Handgunner and in our Old West History, Guns and Gear and Surplus Vintage and Classic Firearms special editions.

Recently updated and re-released is Tom’s unique photo study of John Browning’s iconic M1911 automatic pistol. This hardcover book contains 168 pages of fascinating photos covering the iconic 1911’s history from its introduction to the recent conflicts in Iraq. You’ll see and appreciate the pistol’s contribution by seeing its century-long use by U.S. soldiers in the field.

This book kicks off an entire American Firepower series over the coming months, covering the M1 rifle, M1 carbine, Thompson SMG, BAR, Browning .50 cal. MGs, Browning .30 cal. MGs, U.S. bolt action rifles, bazookas and flamethrowers. While you’re at it, be sure to check out Tom’s U.S.A.A.F. Aircraft Weapons of W.W. II. I’m perusing that one now, and it’s riveting. PortrayalPress.com and Amazon.com

