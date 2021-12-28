Online Exclusive: Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP 9mm Handgun

Handgunner Editor Picks: Hatpoint Target Stands

By William Starnes
2022
11

Shooting at an outdoor range often means you have to supply your own target stand. Fear not, for I have finally found an excellent option for you. I recently evaluated a HatPoint target stand and couldn’t be more impressed. These stands are a lot lighter and easier to carry than my old steel ones, plus I don’t have to take a can of WD-40 to free rusty screws. After the short assembly, you just simply add standard 1″x2″ firring strips and staple a target. The slots for the boards are taller than my old target stands, and they have tension tabs to hold the boards firmly in place. Some might worry about them breaking by a wayward bullet. Don’t! The polymer material is capable of surviving multiple hits and remaining serviceable. Lastly, they have a variety of slots allowing targets from 6″ to 24″ wide. HatPointTarget.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Jan/Feb 2022 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Smith's Rescue 2-Blade Knife
Released in 2021, Smith’s Rescue 2-Blade Knife is ready for adventure. I keep mine in my car, but it is handy to keep in a hunting pack or tool chest as well.
Read Full Article
Handgunner Editor Picks:...
These stands are a lot lighter and easier to carry than my old steel ones, plus I don’t have to take a can of WD-40 to free rusty screws. After the short...
Read Full Article
World Class Cutters!...
The inspiration for starting GiantMouse came over dinner and drinks one night when we started discussing the knife industry, and how knife designers license...
Read Full Article
2022
11

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Smith’s Rescue...
Released in 2021, Smith’s Rescue 2-Blade Knife is ready for adventure. I keep mine in my car, but it is handy to keep in a hunting pack or tool chest as well.
Read Full Article
Handgunner...
These stands are a lot lighter and easier to carry than my old steel ones, plus I don’t have to take a can of WD-40 to free rusty screws. After the short...
Read Full Article
Enter to win...
Enter to win American Handgunner's Concealed Carry & Self-Defense 2022 Giveaway featuring a Staccato C 2011, Benchmade Mini Osborne, and Versacarry...
Read Full Article